SoBoCo senior Daniel Smith out-dueled Hallsville’s Zane Parnell as the Eagles sneaked by the Indians 1-0 on Thursday.

The win exacted a bit of revenge for SoBoCo, who lost to Hallsville 8-5 last weekend in the Columbia Tourney. It also makes the Eagles 4-1 in conference play, just one game in back of Tri-County leader Blair Oaks.

“Daniel had really good stuff tonight and our defense made play when he needed them,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen.

SoBoCo got it’s only run in the third inning when Dalton Mann walked, stole second base, went to third on a fielder’s choice and raced home on Parnell’s wild pitch with two outs.

It was the only run of the game as Smith scattered three Hallsville hits and struck out eight Indians batters.

“I really had my curve ball working,” Smith said, “and it set up my fast ball – especially late in the game.”

The Eagles host No. 1 ranked South Callaway tonight and Osage comes to town on Monday. First pitch for both games is 5:02 p.m.