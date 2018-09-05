The Eagles volleyball team went to 3-0 on the season as they defeated the Eugene Eagles in two straight games on Tuesday in Ashland. SoBoCo won the first game easily, but squeaked by in the second game by a 29-27 score.

The Eagles will play at Fatima on Monday and host Centralia next Tuesday.

The Eagles softball team dropped their second game of the season on Tuesday, getting bashed by Hickman 11-1 in six innings. The Kewpies broke the game open early and SoBoCo struggled to get base runners. SoBoCo, now 5-2, will play at Linn on Monday, at South Callaway on Tuesday and at Jefferson City on Wednesday of next week.

The Eagles soccer team opens its home portion of the schedule by hosting the high-scoring Missouri Military Academy Wednesday at 5 p.m. MMA put 10 goals in the net while defeating Fulton last week and has traditionally been a challenge for the Eagles.