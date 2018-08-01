LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: On July 19th with the help of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Southern Boone YMCA held a shooting expo out at Rocky Forks Conservation area in Columbia, Mo. Eighteen kids were instructed in firing 22. caliber bolt action rifles. The YMCA plans on having another Shooting expo this fall before turkey and deer season begin. Above, Kaylin Patton takes in shooting protocol.

Eagles softball tryouts and practices will be start on Monday, August 6th at 5:00 p.m. at the new field. To be eligible to tryout, you must bring proof of having had a physical exam. For more information, please contact head softball coach Ashley Anderson at aanderson@ashland.k12.mo.us