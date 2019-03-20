The Southern Boone County High School baseball team’s first loss of the season came down to two pitches.

In their second game of the day on Saturday, the Eagles faced a state-ranked Palmyra team that, up and down the lineup, had consistent hitters who put together better at bats. Southern Boone head coach Brian Ash was overall pleased with the performance from his team on the day, but those two pitches produced a lopsided-looking box score in the second game.

The first pitch, up in the zone a little and almost right down the middle of the plate, was turned into a three-run homerun. The second resulted in a bases clearing double that widened Palmyra’s lead and put SoBoCo in a hole its batters couldn’t climb out of. It resulted in a 9-1 loss and split the Eagles games on the day.

Senior pitcher Nate Allen took the loss after giving up six runs in three innings pitched. The Eagles’ batters weren’t able to string together to many hits to back him up, however. Senior Brady Trammel went 2-3 and Tyson Smith, Parker Boyce and Ethan Osborne nabbed one hit each.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers