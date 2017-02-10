The Eagles boys basketball team came out flat in their re-match with Fulton on Thursday night. The Hornets owned a 32-23 lead at halftime and began melting the clock early in the third quarter.

The Eagles did not awaken from their slumber until a furious fourth quarter rally – but still fell short in a 52-47 loss.

The Eagles, now 20-2, looked as though they were running in quicksand most of the evening and had a tough shooting night.

But Sam Stichnote gave the Eagles a lift with a 3-point shot to open the final period.

But Fulton was open to the challenge, hitting a pair of baskets after patiently waiting for the clock to count down and held the lead despite a three by Spencer Taggart and baskets by Maguire Scheer and Stichnote.

When Stichnote connected on a put-back with 4:24 left, the Eagles got the lead down to five at 45-40.

Scheer and Stichnote both scored again, but Fulton began their parade to the free throw line, hitting 5-8 free throws in the final four minutes.

Stichnote nearly brought the Eagles all the way beck, scoring with 28-seconds left to make the score 50-47 Fulton, but on the following attempted 3-pointer to tie the game, Scheer’s 3-pointer went off the front of the rim.

Stichnote and Scheer both scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

Eagles girls back on winning track

The Eagles girls raced past a badly out-gunned Fulton squad by a 49-19 score Thursday evening at the SoBoCo gym.

Skyler Beeson led the Eagles with 19 points and Meagan Barnett scored 10 points.

The Eagles struggled early, leading only 13-6 after one period, but broke the game open in the second quarter with a 14-0 run. SoBoCo kept up the defensive intensity in the third period, out-scoring the Hornets 18-2.

Both Eagles teams will play in Hallsville tonight for a key Tri-County Conference matchup. The Eagles boys edged the Indians in the Southern Boone Classic, the girls teams have not met this season.