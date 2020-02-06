Rece Gilmore and Tyson Smith together scored more than half the Eagles points in a 70 to 36 thumping of Harrisburg in their opening game of the Southern Boone Classic basketball tournament on Tuesday. High school teams from Battle, Boonville, Carnahan, Fulton and Harrisburg will compete along with Southern Boone high school with the championship game to be played on Saturday.

Gilmore boasted eight 3-point shots and totaled 30 points in the victory. Smith contributed ten points. Brisk passing along with the Eagles stifling defense helped Southern Boone easily out-perform the Bulldogs.

“We worked on our offense all week,” Gilmore said after the game. “We run an open offense. They ran a zone so the game plan worked out well against them.”

The Eagles pride themselves on solid defensive play running a pressure game plan all game that took advantage of Harrisburg.

“We always have a good defense,” Gilmore added. “Defense is never a problem. What we have to work on is offense to be better.”

The Eagles next opponent will be versus Carnahan on Thursday at 7:30p.

By Frank Finley

Photo: Senior Tyson Smith battles for a rebound.