The SoBoCo Eagles girls soccer team go back on the winning track on Monday by going on the road and defeating Belle by a 4-1 score.

Senior forward Kate Ponder scored all four goals for the Eagles.

The Eagles defense held Belle scoreless until near the end of the first half, however, SoBoCo controlled the game and did not allow Belle to gain any momentum in the second half.

The Eagles played one game in the Springfield tournament this past weekend before snow and ice won the day on Saturday. On Friday, the Eagles lost to Springfield Central 2-0.

The Eagles, now 5-2-1, hosted Fatima last night – see bocojo.com for results – and play in the Hannibal Tournament this weekend.