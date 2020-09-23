Last weekend, Southern Boone participated in a two-game tournament in Boonville. On Friday evening, the team faced the Battle Spartans (3-3) of Columbia. The Eagles started the match with energy and intensity, and kept the ball in their attacking third of the field for the majority of the opening half. Thirteen minutes into the match, Grant Hoehne fed the ball to Brandon Sefton, who released a low shot that the keeper deflected, but couldn’t stop. The Eagles were ahead 1-0. For the next 20 minutes, Southern Boone continued to control possession and created more shot opportunities. However, the Battle goalkeeper aggressively got both hands on most shots on goal and prevented more points from going on the scoreboard. The momentum swung to the opposing team with seven minutes left in the half when an Eagle defender was called for a handball inside the box. The Spartan player converted the penalty kick, and the game was tied as the first half ended.

Submitted by Todd Pridemore and Kyle Baker