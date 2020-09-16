The Southern Boone soccer team sandwiched the past weekend with away games against two big school opponents. On Friday, the team traveled to Hannibal (2-1) on what turned out to be a wet evening. On Monday, the team headed south to take on what was likely the most talented team they’ll face all season: the Jefferson City Jays (6-1).

In Hannibal, both teams played through on-again, off-again rain showers in what was a competitive and closely contested affair. Southern Boone controlled possession for much of the first half, but both teams found opportunities to score. Seven minutes into the game, Grant Hoehne was called for an illegal throw in, which negated a Trenton Roney header goal after the throw. There were multiple opportunities for the Eagles to score as the half rolled on, but excellent shot attempts by Jack McCluskey, Landon Beeson, and Josh Pridemore didn’t connect – often by only a few inches. Eagles keeper Cal Montgomery made solid plays in his goal throughout the first forty minutes, and the score was 0-0 at halftime.

~ Read the full story in today’s Journal ~