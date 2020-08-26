Many things are different for the Southern Boone Boys soccer team this fall. A new coaching staff will lead the team, players will be wearing neck gaiters due to COVID-19, and – for the moment – only a limited number of spectators will be allowed into games due to the virus. Several key pieces of past Final Four teams are also missing, as 2019 all-state players Nick Grabner, Reece Gilmore, Sam Bonderer and Rajesh Bennett have graduated.

The new coaching staff is led by Head Coach Wade Vandelicht, who has been an assistant coach in the program since 2014. Former Central Methodist University player John Bodkins fills one assistant coaching role, and recent Southern Boone player and current Mizzou student Matt Bonderer fills the other.

By Todd Pridemore