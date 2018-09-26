The Southern Boone High School soccer team continued their roll after a 10-0 win over Belle on Thursday night.

Without two of their upperclassmen leaders, six different Eagles were able to score for an all-around team win.

“Brett [Brookshire] scored the first one and the floodgates just sort of opened from there,” head coach Chris Miller said.

Goals came from every avenue, and Miller said it was one of those games where weird goals just seemed to happen for SoBoCo.

One came off of a corner goal that seemed to “blow into” the goal and a second scored off a throw-in.

Jumping out to an early lead, Miller was able to get in some younger talent that, with experience, could help the Eagles in a post-season run.

“These games are always sort of fool’s gold sometimes. We always want to make sure we’re doing things the right way and not getting into bad habits,” Miller said.

By Briley Eilers