The Southern Boone High School soccer club earned two more wins this week defeating Fatima and Moberly.

In a game versus Fatima that was moved from Thursday to Friday due to weather, the only goal came in the first half from Rajesh Bennett off of a Ty Delaney assist and solid defensive work and goalkeeping. Southern Boone outshot Fatima 23-3 but couldn’t find the net after Bennett’s goal. The Eagles won the tight match 1-0.

“This is always a tough game for us because Fatima always seems to elevate its level when we play and they really worked hard against us all night,” Eagles coach Chris Miller says.

By Frank Finley