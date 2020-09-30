On Monday evening in Ashland, the Eagles faced the Battle Spartans (4-7) of Columbia for the second time this season. The Eagles won the previous contest 6-1 just ten days earlier. This time around, the match was more closely contested, but the home team still found a way to claim the victory.

The Eagles had multiple opportunities to jump on the scoreboard and claim an early lead, but their shot opportunities simply didn’t find the net during the first 26 minutes of play. In particular, Grant Hoehne put multiple throw-ins into the opponent’s box, but his teammates couldn’t convert until the 13:41 mark when an Eagle headed the ball past the keeper. Battle defenders blocked the ball away from the net, but Landon Beeson was in the right spot at the right time to finish the rebound shot. The Eagles had excellent opportunities to extend their lead at the 7-minute mark when the ball hit the crossbar, and the 6-minute mark when a Trenton Roney header was barely deflected by the Spartan keeper. Southern Boone added their second goal on a corner kick from Jack Bigos that touched multiple players before Gavin Blackburn booted it into the net with 5:35 left in the half. At halftime, the Eagles led 2-0.

