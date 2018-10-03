Southern Boone County soccer coach Chris Miller has said, since before the start of the season, that the Rolla tournament is always a challenge and a mark of what his team is made of.

It’s almost as important as the Hannibal and St. Louis tournament, which happen earlier in September. After a mid-Missouri rain storm cancelled the Hannibal tournament, Rolla would be even more important. A 2-1 record in the St. Louis tournament gave the Eagles a good idea of who they were, but with a lot of season left, there are still some things for this team to learn.

Earlier in the week, Southern Boone finished out a 2-0 win over Mexico. The Eagles started off the second half scoreless, met by good defense by the Bulldogs and coming up with a couple of defensive saves from goalkeeper Nick Grabner.

By Briley Eilers