In a rematch of last season’s district championship contest, last Thursday evening Southern Boone faced off against the Boonville Pirates in Cooper County. The home team did not have enough players to field a JV team, so only the varsity game was played.

Six minutes into the game, Brandon Sefton lofted a pass from the right side of the field directly in front of the opponent’s goal where Grant Hoehne headed the ball past the keeper for a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, the same players nearly recreated the play, but the ball sailed just wide of the goal. The Eagles controlled possession of the ball and repeatedly created opportunities to score as the half continued. Sefton came within inches of adding to the lead when he sent a screaming shot above the keeper’s head, but the goalie deflected just enough of the ball to slow the shot and prevent it from crossing the goal line by the slimmest of margins.

By Todd Pridemore