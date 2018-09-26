LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: The Eagles girls golf team won the first-ever Tri-County Conference girls golf championship on Monday at Railwood Golf Course. With coach Shannon Jeffrey are team members, from left: Lila Frazier, Kiersten Morefield, Hannah Largent, Gracyn Merriott and Lily Frazier.

LEAD SPORTS STORY: Eagles soccer blanks Mexico

The SoBoCo soccer team continued their winning ways on Tuesday evening as they blanked Mexico by a 2-0 score. The Eagles got the game winner from Rece Gilmore, who headed the ball into the net off a long throw-in. SoBoCo goal keeper Nick Grabner kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard with multiple saves, including a leaping save on a volley that was headed to the corner of the goal.

The Eagles will play in the challenging Rolla Tournament this weekend.

The Eagles volleyball team was defeated in two straight games at California on Tuesday. The Pintos got off to a fast start and kept the Eagles from gaining any momentum in the match. The Eagles will host Linn on Thursday, then play at Eldon on Monday.