Fans of big offense, long yardage plays and high scores were entertained by Friday’s football match-up between the Southern Boone Eagles and the Tigers of Versailles. The Eagles prevailed 61-41 for the win. Together both teams generated more than 1,000 yards of total offense.

SoBoCo scored nine touchdowns, four by Senior running back Tristan John. Senior quarterback Tyson Smith passed the ball for three of the Eagles touchdowns and rushed for one touchdown.

Junior Blake Dapkus had 106 total yards and scored two touchdowns while Junior Nik Post had 50 yards of offense and one touchdown.

By Frank Finley

