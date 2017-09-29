The Southern Boone Eagles soccer team came out to Thursday’s rivalry matchup with Fatima ready to score early and often.

Their aggressive play created three opportunities in the first 10 minutes, one goal and a blitzing midfield play that kept the Comets on their feet the entire game.

The result?

A 4-0 dominating win in a game that is normally a tight defensive battle.

Maybe it was that the Eagles were smarting after a rare 2-1 loss at Canton on Monday; or maybe it was that the Eagles being humbled at Fatima last fall – only to have to watch a fireworks celebration for the Comets after their rare win over the Eagles.

Or, maybe it was both.

“It shows what this team can do if they come out and play a focused game,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller, when asked about the turn around from Monday’s loss.

Rece Gilmore had three Eagles goals and Trenton Roney had the other – on a perfect centering pass from Derek Gilmore.

The Eagles defense did not allow Fatima even a chance at really setting up their offense, taking the ball away 40-yards from the goal or simply shutting down passing lanes around the midfield. The Comets got off a pair of shots, neither of which really tested Eagles goalie Nick Grabner.

The Eagles are now 7-4-1 on the season.