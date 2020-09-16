Southern Boone walked into a Pirates den on Friday evening to face an undefeated Boonville team and emerged with a 20-14 victory. Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy says it was a quality victory.

“Friday Night was a heck of a high school football game. It wasn’t always pretty but it was a physical war between two very good football teams,” emphasize Tracy. “This was our third week in a row of playing a high quality team and we did a really good job of making big plays when they were needed. Hats off first to our defense.”

By Frank Finley