The Southern Boone County girls soccer team record-breaking season was cut short in the second round of sectionals.

After a close 2-1 win over St. Charles West on May 18 to advance to the Elite Eight round in the Class 2 State Championship, the Eagles dropped a tough game to Visitation Academy on Thursday.

Head coach Chris Miller noted after the win against St. Charles that any competition his team would face moving forward would be a tough matchup, but Visitation proved an especially challenging opponent. A St. Louis team with a 17-3 record, the Vivettes allowed just .9 goals per game on the season. That stingy defense was able to shut down the usually high-scoring Southern Boone offense, shutting out the Eagles 4-0.

SoBoCo’s defense, which also posts an average of .9 goals allowed per game, got tested early. Visitation pushed the offense up quickly, controlling possession early in the first half.

“We pretty much chased the whole game…the first ten minutes we really sort of struggled. Visitation had a lot of pressure,” Miller said.

At the 28-minute mark in the first half, the Vivettes had a good chance to get the first goal, but a corner kick was headed out by the Eagles defense to save a score. Goalkeeper Jo Scheer was kept hard at work from then on out, making a number of good saves that prevented goals.

“It was probably one of Jo’s best first halves against Visitation. We gave up goals, not she,” Miller said.

Photo: SoBoCo’s Lexi Ussery

By Briley Eilers