After the high of winning the Southern Boone Classic, the Eagles girls were brought back two earth on Monday, losing a Tri-County Conference game at Osage 68-49.

That would be the same Indians team that the Eagles had down by 30 at one point in their championship win in the Tri-County Conference Tournament finals.

The Indians shot 44 free throws in the contest while the Eagles shot only 10 free throws in their “Monday surprise.”

The Indians used a 9-5 run midway through the third quarter to open up a close game to lead 43-38. They went on another 9-5 run to open the fourth period to go up by 10 at 55-45 and they closed the game with a 13-4 run.

Skyler Beeson led the Eagles with 17 points and Carrie Ponder scored 12 points. Osage’s Kendal Miller led the Indians with 17 points.

Eagles are now 16-5.

By Bruce Wallace