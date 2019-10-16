The Varsity Eagles Volleyball team competed in the Eldon tournament Saturday, bringing home a second place title.

SoBoCo started off the day by playing Calvary Lutheran, Booneville and Fulton in pool play going undefeated.

The Eagles began bracket play dominating the match against Capital City winning easily in 2 sets.

Moving on to the semifinals against Owensville and although the Eagles were faced with tougher competition, they were able to win in 2 sets.

Sports Photo: Lady Eagles Volleyball team members, front row from left: Addison Inlow, Brooklyn Marrs, Sydney Mattas, Gabbi Bruce, Sayde Taggart; Back row: Sidney Sapp, Jo Scheer, Celissa Kennedy, Trinity Schupp and Alyssa Crum.