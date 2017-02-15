In its first year of competition, the Southern Boone High School wrestling team will be sending two wrestlers to the state meet this weekend at Hearnes Arena.

Blake Schmidt, 38-2, placed third and Dominic Lawrence placed fourth at this past weekend’s district competition in Clinton.

Overall, five Eagles won at least one match and the Eagles won 10 matches overall and SoBoCo placed 13th out of 16 teams – two stats that impressed coach Trent Tracy.

“We were only a couple of points from 11th place and we were, for a first-year team, very competitive in a number of matches we lost,” Tracy said. “We had a good tournament.”

Schmidt, who was unbeaten prior to last week, won his first two matches easily with a bye and a pin and was then upended in the semi-finals by an Odessa wrestler.

“I got caught in a headlock and was down 5-0 pretty quickly,” Schmidt said.

However, the sophomore came back and nearly won the match, falling 8-7. Schmidt then won his next two matches easily for third place.

“I’m in a tough (132-lbs) weight class,” Schmidt said, “and everyone at the state meet is good – but I think I can wrestle with any of them.”

Lawrence won his first match with a 7-2 decision, then stunned the 4th seeded wrestler from Boonville – who had defeated him earlier in the season – with a pin at 4:54.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace