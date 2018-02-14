The SoBoCo Eagles will send two wrestlers to this weekend’s state wrestling meet in Columbia, but they were certainly as close as a few seconds, a couple of moves, away from sending five wrestlers to the state championships.

Blake Schmidt at 126 lbs and Dom Lawrence at 220 lbs will return to the state meet for the Eagles – it will be Schmidt’s third trip to the championships, he wrestled for Father Tolton his freshman year – and both will be in the running for a state medal.

Lawrence defeated a Clinton wrestler 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the district meet at Clinton on Saturday. He was then defeated by a Nevada wrestler in the semi-finals 4-1, but pinned a Cassville wrestler before beating his Clinton opponent again for third place. Schmidt, seeded second, lost to the third seeded Bolivar wrestler 9-1 in the semi-finals.

Schmidt then won his next two matched, 7-2 and 3-1 for third place.

“We had hoped for a better result to get in the finals,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy of Schmidt’s district meet. “Blake wrestled well, but he fell behind early and got away from his offense a little bit. But credit to him, Blake came back in the consolation round and qualified for the state meet again.”

By Bruce Wallace