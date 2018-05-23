The Southern Boone Eagles track teams faced some speedy competition on Saturday at the Sectional track meet, but still qualified a number of events for this weekend’s state track meet in Jefferson City.

Cassey Poole qualified in the 400 meters and Sayde Taggart qualified in the 300 meter hurdles. Both runners were medalists at the state meet a year ago.

Poole, Taggart, Mia Crow and Grace LeCure qualified for the state meet ing the 4×400 meter relay team – in a race that had to be started twice.

The gun sounded and runners for the first leg made their lap around the track, however, shortly after the second leg of the race started, the gun sounded again. Meet officials had failed to start the clock.

By Bruce Wallace