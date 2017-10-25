The Eagles cross country team raced twice this past week, results include:

Robert Kelsay Invitational in Fatima – Varsity Girls results – Cassey Poole 1st 21:17, Koyia Prince 16th 24:22, Karsen Mauney 46th 28:24

Varsity Boys & JV were combined – Jess Newkirk 8th 18:53, Josh Sampsell 9th 18:55, Isaac Smith 29th 20:06, Blake Schmidt 34th 20:38, Tyler Munoz 49th 22:05, Ethan David 65th 24:09, Will Spry 66th 24:39, Jacob David 73rd 29:02

~ Get more Eagles Cross Country in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace