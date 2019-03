The Southern Boone High School track and field team got the chance to dust off their cleats and partake in some multi-school competition on Friday.

The Eagles travelled to Osage for an open meet. None of the events were scored, but the athletes got a chance to compete in all of their events and get prepared for the season’s upcoming meets.

SoBoCo’s next event starts at 4 p.m. Friday in Fayette for the Fayette Relays.

By Briley Eilers