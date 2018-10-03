The conference loss to Versailles may have been the best thing to happen to the Southern Boone County football team.

Since the 30-22 loss on September 7 to a team they’ve frequently pounded, the Eagles have played with a fire that has produced three straight wins over conference rivals and state-ranked teams.

A trek to Osage added another tally in the win column for Trent Tracy’s team, and again, SoBoCo was winning on all sides of the ball in a 40-7 stomping of the Indians.

Running back Colby Phillips tacked on another touchdown to his total of 13 coming into the game on a 37-yard run for the first score of the game. Quarterback Sam Stichnote added the next two scores on a 7 and 1-yard run to put the Eagles up 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Parker Boyce, who is known for his play on the other side of special teams, recovered a muffed punt by Osage for a safety. He also had seven tackles and a sack on the game. fStichnote added another running touchdown and Boyce booted a 33-yard field goal for a 33-0 lead going into the half.

~ Get more Eagles Football in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers