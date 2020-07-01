Southern Boone baseball was on the winning side of the line last week splitting games with the Blair Oaks Falcons in a double-header on Tuesday. The Eagles took game one in a 5-0 shut-out with Jakob McKee driving in three runs and Braeden Hawkins going 1-1 with a double.

The Falcons soared in the second game with big scoring in a 14-7 win grounding the Eagles. Southern Boone’s Brandon Sefton was 1-2 with a triple base hit and two RBIs.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley