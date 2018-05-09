Trammell’s two-out double scores three runs

The SoBoCo Eagles baseball team took advantage of Battle miscues, errant pitching and a huge 3-run double by first baseman Brady Trammell as they edged the Spartans 5-4 on Monday evening in Ashland.

“Anytime you beat a Class 5 team it is a big win,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen, “and this is a good Class 5 team. This win should give us some confidence after we lost a couple of games where we had 3-run leads.”

SoBoCo got outstanding pitching in the early innings from freshman Ethan Osborne and tough relief from senior Nate Allen.

The Eagles got on the board first in the second inning as they got runners on the bags with a walk and a hit batsman and Blake Dunn moved them over with a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt. After a run-scoring error and another hit batsman, Trammell unloaded on a fastball, hitting it to the left field fence. Three runs scored to put the Eagles ahead 4-0.

~ Read the rest of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace