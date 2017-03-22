By Bruce Wallace

While other teams are getting their swings in early in the season, the Southern Boone Eagles played a scrimmage game on Saturday. But the Eagles will make up a late start to the season next week when they host Fatima in its opener on Monday, then travel to the Atlanta metro area for a series of games during Spring Break.

The SoBoCo scrimmage on Saturday was a mixture of good pitching and good defense – but not as much hitting as coach Andy Jahnsen wants to see when the season starts.

“It was a lot like a lot of early-season scrimmages,” Jahnsen said. “Our seniors played well – Colin Vaughan and Clay Jeffrey hit the ball well,” Jahnsen said. Jahnsen threw 12 different pitchers in the scrimmage – showing the Eagles hitters their first pitching. “Daniel Smith threw decently on the mound and Spencer Taggart came in and threw an inning and pitched well,” Jahnsen said.

The Eagles also had some good play in the infield. “Our seniors played well and we had some good play from our younger players,” Jahnsen added.

“Nate Allen at third base and Sam Stichnote in the middle infield also played well.” The Eagles will depend on their experienced seniors. “We will have a very good defense and some pretty good pitching,” Jahnsen said, “but we will need to hit the ball as well.”