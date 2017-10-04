The SoBoCo Eagles softball team got a key 1-0 win at Osage on Monday in 11 innings.

Dani Post was hit by a pitch in the 11th inning and scored when the Indians left fielder made an error on Ashley Osborne’s hit to the outfield. Osborne pitched the entire game and got the win. Osborne and catcher Kate Ponder led the offense with a pair of hits. The Eagles defeated Pilot Grove 6-3 with Camryn Schaller going the distrance and striking out 15 batters. Post led the offensive effort with a pair of hits.

The Eagles lost a pair of games last week by 10-run margins, falling to Jefferson City and Blair Oaks on Senior Night. The Eagles, 15-7, enter the Class 3 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan as the third seed, facing Owensville in the first round tonight. A win will put them in the semi-finals vs Helias on Thursday at 6 p.m.

By Bruce Wallace