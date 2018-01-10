The Osage shot at the buzzer was good, but it was launched at the buzzer – too late to be counted and the SoBoCo Eagles pulled at a 68-66 win on Friday, good for third place in the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

It was a game the Eagles should have won, but nearly handed to the Indians – only to have a furious comeback in the final six minutes.

The Eagles started out the final period down 54-47 nad watched as Osage built their lead to 60-49.

That’s when Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen asked his team to turn up the heat on defense. It was also the same moment that Eagles junior Sam Stichnote put the Eagles on his back and led them to a win.

Stichnote stole the ball and scored the basket to bring the Eagles within 9 and then helped create another turnover and fed the ball to Tyson Smith, who hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 60-54.

Ryan Andrews stole the ball scored to whittle the Osage lead to 60-56 – an 9-point swin in less than a minute.

With 4:37 left in the game, Smith scored on a sizzling feed from Rece Gilmore and Stichnote stole the ball again, was fouled and hit both shots to tie the game at 60-60.

However, Osage was not done.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace