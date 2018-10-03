LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: SoBoCo Eagles left fielder Carrie Ponder rounds third base on her way home as the Eagles pounded Versailles last week by a 15-0 score.

LEAD SPORTS STORY: Eagles rally around seniors, blast Versailles

Less than a month after opening their new field, Southern Boone County softball seniors were taking home pieces of it.

On SoBoCo softball’s senior night, six seniors were gifted with jars that would hold tiny pieces of the new turf field that had been finished just in time for their final season. The jars were symbolic of the pieces of memories the girls would take with them. Head coach Ashley Anderson didn’t have any pieces of the field, but she knew how she would remember this senior class.

“It’s very lowkey. They just gel. Between the lines they gel, and so that’s nice to see. With that many, sometimes there can be division and you don’t see that,” she said.

“We’re all really compatible, we’re a really tight knit group. It’s really fun and we all just laugh at each other, make jokes all the time, and have fun at practice,” senior shortstop Dani Post said about the senior squad.

By Briley Eilers