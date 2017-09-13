The Eagles cross country team ran a pair of races last week in Linn and Vienna.

Coach Crystal Branch said her team continues to race hard, but needs to improve.

“I thought we ran pretty well at Linn but now it is time to start racing,” Branch said. Only a few of them really raced to their potential. All of Isaac Smith’s work during the summer, running and lifting shows. He digs in deep each race and is mentally and physically ready. Josh Sampsell has stepped up the last few races and it’s fun to see the improvement.”

Branch said the Eagles need to be mentally prepared for each race.

By Bruce Wallace