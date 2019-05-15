The Southern Boone County track and field teams performed well at their recent district. Seventeen individuals will advance to the sectional meet in 17 events, from javelin and hurdles to relays. The girls team placed 4th out of 12 teams and the boys finished 6th out of 12 teams. MSHSAA has yet to release sectional location and times. Below are the results for the qualifiers:

Girls Sectional Qualifiers:

Dani Post-Javelin and Triple Jump; Cassey Poole-400 meter dash and 4×400 meter relay; Grace LeCure-800 meter dash and 4×400 meter relay; Gabbie Bruce-200 meter dash and 4×400 meter relay; Landrie Cole-discus; Mia Crow-4×400 meter relay; Sayde Taggart-100 meter hurdles. The girls were 4th as a team out of 12 teams.

Boys Sectional Qualifiers: Deven Perry-Long Jump and 4×200 meter relay; Alex Switzer-4×100 meter relay and 4×200 meter relay; Tristan John-4×100 meter relay; Rece Gilmore-4×100 meter relay and 4×200 meter relay; Blake Dapkus-4×100 meter relay, 4×200 meter relay, 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles; Baden Glass-4×800 meter relay; Isaac Smith-4×800 meter relay and 1600 meter run; Josh Sampsell-4×800 meter relay; Tanner Goodrich-4×800 meter relay; Coy Gulick-high jump. Boys were 6th place as a team out of 12 teams.

By Briley Eilers