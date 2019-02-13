LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: SoBoCo Eagles wrestling seniors were honored at their recent Senior Night match. From left: Dawson Paul, Parker Boyce, Sarah Johnson and Blake Schmidt. Three Eagles will compete in this weekend’s state championships.

LEAD SPORTS STORY: Eagles push past Indians in rivalry game

The Hallsville Indians put up a fight on Friday night, but some strong bench play and needed defense in the last half carried the Southern Boone County boys basketball team to a win.

Hallsville had a roaring home crowd eager to see a state-ranked team taken down but missing their top player due to a broken leg, it wouldn’t be easy to overcome. Southern Boone couldn’t take advantage of that early, however, as the Indians stayed close in the first quarter.

Senior Brady Trammell opened the game with a three-pointer, but two quick shots in their up-tempo offense gave Hallsville confidence to keep shooting. Fouls called around the basket and some good free throw shooting put the Eagles up by four. Until the Indians went on an 8-2 run to finish out the first quarter, making SoBoCo play catch up.

SoBoCo tried to quiet the offense and pick up the pace of their own offense, but Hallsville continued to hold the small lead in a back-and-forth second quarter. They opened with a bucket, followed by a Tanner Goodrich free throw. A 3-pointer by the Indians enlivened the already loud crowd, which was answered by a Rece Gilmore jumper.

By Briley Eilers