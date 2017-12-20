Eagles boys basketball coach Andy Jahnsen had an idea at the beginning of this season that his team would be this good.

While starting the season 3-3 may not seem as though the Eagles will not be contenders to defend their Tri-County Conference title starting next week, but don’t let that record deceive you.

It would be fine with Jahnsen if the Eagles are overlooked, because SoBoCo is on a bit of a roll.

In defeating the California Pintos 68-43 in their first Tri-County Conference game of the season, the Eagles had another outstanding shooting night from Rece Gilmore and All State player Sam Stichnote did…..well, Sichnote did about whatever he wanted.

“We are all playing pretty well right now,” Jahnsen said. “We are sharing the ball and having a lot of kids putting points on the board.”

At California on Friday night, the Eagles raced to a 10-0 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers by Gilmore and three layups.

~ There’s more Eagles Basketball in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace