Two days after senior Parker Boyce hit the first Eagles home run on Southern Boone County’s new field, senior Colby Phillips joined the home run ranks.

In a 13-2 pounding of a young New Bloomfield team, Phillips’ two-run shot over the left center field fence put the exclamation point on a nine-run inning for Southern Boone.

“Colby put a really, really good swing on it,” head coach Brian Ash said. “He’s had his moments where he hasn’t hit the ball well and for him to do it on senior night, I couldn’t be happier for anybody to actually hit a ball like that. He deserves it.”

Phillips was mobbed at the home plate as he rounded the bases, and the first ones out of the dugout to congratulate him were his fellow seniors.

Nine seniors were honored on field before the game, along with their parents and a Southern Boone teacher that has made an impact on their lives. Fathers of the senior players threw out the ceremonial first pitch to start play. Ash knows the impact these families and kids have had on the program will be lasting.

By Briley Eilers