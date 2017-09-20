The SoBoCo Ealges volleyball team showed that they can play with the top volleyball programs on Saturday at the Camdenton Tournament and in Monday’s loss to Blair Oaks. Now the Eagles have to get back on the winning track.

“We hung in there,” coach Jaime Nelson said of the Eagles 18-25, 21-25 loss to the Falcons at the SoBoCo gym. Emma Straub and Hailey Hannah both had 3 kills each, Sayde Taggart had 14 digs.

“We were down 8-0 to start the second game and showed we could play with them the rest of the way. They just went on a couple of runs in both games and that killed us.”

By Bruce Wallace