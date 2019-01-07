School is back in session and the Eagles are back on the basketball court this week playing in the 25th annual California Tournament.

The Eagles boys, unbeaten in 11 games and ranked #4 in Class 3, are the returning champions and the top seed. The Eagles boys will play 8-seed Eldon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. SoBoCo will be challenged by No. 2 seed Warrensburg, No. 3 seed Moberly and No. 4 seeded Centralia.

The Eagles girls are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Mexico tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m. If the Eagles win, they will likely play top-seeded and host Pintos on Wednesday. Other top teams in the girls bracket include No. 2 seed Marshall and No. 3 seed Battle.

See Wednesday’ Journal for a review of holiday workouts and games for the Eagles and watch for updates on bocojo.com Eagles play in California Tournament all week