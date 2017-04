The Southern Boone Eagles had multiple winners in last week’s Fayette track meet.

Results include: Taiya Horn 8th place High Jump; Camyrn Schaller 8th place Pole vault; Dani Post 4th place triple jump, 1st place javelin; Taiya Horn 8th place triple jump; Andrea Reeder 5th place Discus 8th place Shot Put.

Hannah Crow 2nd place 100 high hurdles, 1st place 300 meter hurdles, 100 dash 2nd place; Sayde Taggart 3rd place 100 high hurdles, 3rd place 300 meter hurdles, Grace LeCure 6th place 1600 meter run, 4th place 800 meter run; 1600 meter relay 5th place: Sayde Taggart, Grace LeCure, Brooklyn Marrs and Hannah Crow.