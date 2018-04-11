The SoBoCo Eagles have only played three baseball games this spring – but they have won all three.

Nearly as important, they have come to realize that they have a lethal one-two punch on the pitching mound and, when they play their best defense, they will rarely beat themselves.

That makes it very tough to score against the Eagles.

How tough?

Consider last Thursday at South Callaway, where they threw freshman Ethan Osborne. All Osborne did was blank the defending state champion Bulldogs, who are currently ranked No. 4 in the Missouri coach’s poll.

Osborne struck out five batters, walked two and scattered three hits in the complete game win.

Then, on Friday, the Eagles came from two runs down to defeat Warsaw 4-2 with an outstanding pitching effort by junior Nate Allen and tough relief in the seventh inning from senior Seth Mueller.

“We knew we would have some pitching,” said Eagles coach Andy Johnson, “you never know what happens when you send a freshmen out there.”

By Bruce Wallace