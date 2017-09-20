While the SoBoCo Eagles soccer team had plenty of opportunities in the first half, they could not put a goal on the board against an athletic, defensive-minded Sullivan team.

It began to look like the team who scored the first goal would likely win the game – not the type of contest Eagles coach Chris Miller wanted to get into.

“You can’t let them hang around,” Miller said, admitting he was unsure the Eagles would get that goal in the second half. “They are exactly that kind of good, athletic team that can stay in a game and then find a way to win it.”

Chris Bonderer and then Deven Perry, with two goals, put the Eagles on top and the SoBoCo defense continued to shut down Sullivan’s attack for a 3-0 Eagles win in Ashland.

The victory completed a challenging week for the Eagles in which they lost to Jeff City 3-0, shut out Bell 9-0 and won Saturday’s game going away. SoBoCo is now 7-4-1.

“Our attitude changed in the second half,” Miller said afterwards. “We created a bunch of opportunities in the first half – and we were a little bit grittier in the second half. We don’t have that flashy scorer and kids had to make most of opportunities.”

By Bruce Wallace