The SoBoCo Eagles soccer team surprised themselves by winning a pair of games over the weekend at the Hannibal Tournament and then got past Stover on Monday evening by a 3-1 score.

The Eagles opened the tournament against St Louis’ Parkway Central, and dropped a 1-0 decision in overtime.

“We competed well all weekend,” SoBoCo coach Chris Miller said. “This was a big step up in our schedule and there were no weak teams in this tournament.”

Dropped into the consolation round, the Eagles found themselves playing Warrantor on Saturday morning – but missing multiple starters due to other commitments.

The Eagles got a pair of first half goals from Kate Ponder and played strong defense to take a 2-1 win.

By Bruce Wallace