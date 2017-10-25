It didn’t start out exactly the way the SoBoCo Eagles wanted it to, Southern Boone fumbled a handoff at their own 18-yard line and the Fulton Hornets scored in just five plays. Down 7-0, the Eagles had their backs to the wall just three minutes into the first quarter of their district playoff football game.

No need to worry.

SoBoCo tied the game late in the first quarter, then scored four more unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 34—15 playoff win over the Hornets.

The Eagles travel to Mexico to face the second seed Bulldogs on Friday. On the other side of the district bracket, Blair Oaks will face Wright City in Wardsville.

Coach Trent Tracy said he was not overly concerned when the Eagles handed an early lead to Fulton.

“I think we were playing with some nerves in our stomach,” Tracy said, “we made some uncharacteristic mistakes. I told them that the only thing that has changed is the name of the game – it’s districts. But it is still the same game – it’s football and it’s 7 o’clock on Friday night. It was a learning experience, but I was proud we had zero turnovers in the second half and created few turnovers.”

By Bruce Wallace