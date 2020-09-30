In their best offensive display this season, the Eagles football team routed the visiting Eldon Mustangs 54-20 in a lop-sided game on Friday evening. Senior quarterback Chase Schupp delivered three touchdown passes, one of those to Senior Blake Dapkus, and ran the ball in for another touchdown. Schupp laid up a 75-yard pass to Senior receiver Jacob McKee on their first drive for a touchdown.

The big stat of the contest was Dapkus with five receptions for 160 yards, one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Head Coach Trent Tracy was happy that several players found the end zone.

By Frank Finley