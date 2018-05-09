SoBoCo tops Tolton and Osage, top seed at districts

The Eagles soccer team won two very different games this week:

SoBoCo overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to swamp Father Tolton in the second half and qin 4-1;

The Eagles got four first half goals and hammered Osage on Senior Night 5-0.

Both wins were important for different reasons and both games could prove helpful in district and at playoff time.

SoBoCo got three goals from senior Kate Ponder and another from Ashtin Sandifer in the first half on Monday. Ponder scored first at the three minute mark of the game.

“It was important to get that first one quickly,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller, “it got the ball rolling for us.”

Ponder scored twice more in the half and Sandifer added a goal for a 4-0 halftime lead.

But Miller said both teams looked as though they were playing a “Monday game.”

“Neither team had any zip out there,” Miller said, “it was typical of a Monday game.” A younger Ponder had the only Eagles goal in the second half. Carrie Ponder ripped a shot into the net from about 20 yards out as the Eagles dominated play in the final 40 minutes.

By Bruce Wallace