The visiting Versailles Tigers showed that they could knock down shots from the 3-point line on Tuesday night, but they were no match for the one-two punch of SoBoCo’s Rece Gilmore and Sam Stichnote. Gilmore scored 26 points and Stichnote had 25 as the Eagles rolled over the Tigers 86-73 at the SoBoCo gym.

For the Eagles it was their fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games.

The Eagles broke the game open early with a pair of buckets by Seth Mueller and 3-pointers from Gilmore and Stichnote. The Eagles defense denied Versailles any open shots on their initial trips down the floor and when they went inside, Gilmore got a clean block on the ball. In the next possession, Stichnote grabbed a rebound and went the length of the court for a slam dunk to open a 13-3 lead.

SoBoCo’s Ryan Andrews helped the offense with a pair of steals early in the second quarter and Gilmore and Tyson Smith popped for 3s and the Eagles led at the break 40-27.

But Versailles would not go away.

The Tigers hit for a pair of 3s in the third period and pulled back to within 7 at 52-45, however, Stichnote came right back down the court to hit a 3-pointer of his own and the Eagles led 59-49 at the end of three.

The final period saw the two teams trade 3-point shots as Brady Trammell hit a 3 for the Eagles and Gilmore added another pair of long 3s.

The Eagles will travel to Eldon on Friday and will host Boonville, along with the Eagles girls, on Monday.