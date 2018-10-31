LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: Eagles goalkeeper Nick Grabner was a key to the SoBoCo defense in winning the team’s ninth consecutive district title.

The SoBoCo Eagles soccer team does not seem to mind playing in overtime.

The Eagles defeated St. Michael Archangel Catholic High School 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in Lee’s Summit. It was the second straight year SoBoCo has defeated a Kansas City-area team in two overtime periods to move onto the quarterfinals.

The Eagles, 20-4, will host Monett High School on Saturday at 1 p.m. Monett, 21-5, defeated Springfield Catholic on Tuesday by a 2-1 score.

Rece Gilmore provided the winning goal for the Eagles, scoring on a header off of a long throw-in. Gilmore also provided the Eagles other goal.

The win sets up a re-match of last year’s quarterfinal. The Eagles, traveled to Monett last year and narrowly defeated the home team by a 1-0 score. SoBoCo then went to the Final Four and captured third place.